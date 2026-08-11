Chipmos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Chipmos Technologies Ltd. (IMOS) on Tuesday reported net income of $28 million…

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Chipmos Technologies Ltd. (IMOS) on Tuesday reported net income of $28 million in its second quarter.

The Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share.

The computer chip testing and assembly services company posted revenue of $231.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMOS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.