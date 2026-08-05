Cervecerias Unidas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23 million…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago, Chile-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The wine, spirits and soft drink company posted revenue of $674.7 million in the period.

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