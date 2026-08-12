Cerebras: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Cerebras Systems Inc. (CBRS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $450.5 million…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Cerebras Systems Inc. (CBRS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $450.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.98. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The artificial intelligence hardware and infrastructure company posted revenue of $180.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $209.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cerebras said it expects revenue in the range of $214 million to $216 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $880 million to $890 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBRS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.