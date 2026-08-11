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Cava: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 11, 2026, 4:22 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cava Group Inc. (CAVA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $23 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of 19 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The Mediterranean restaurant chain posted revenue of $368.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $353.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAVA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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