Carriage Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $12.3 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $12.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The provider of funeral and cemetary services and products posted revenue of $102.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109 million.

Carriage Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.35 to $3.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $435 million to $445 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSV

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.