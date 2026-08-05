Cardlytics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.9 million in its second…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $2.58. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.50 per share.

The company posted revenue of $36.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cardlytics said it expects revenue in the range of $34 million to $39 million.

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