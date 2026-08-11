Cardinal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $398 million.

The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to $2.91 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $63.67 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.71 billion, or $7.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $254.25 billion.

Cardinal expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.40 to $12.60 per share.

Cardinal shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 13%. The stock has risen 51% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAH

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