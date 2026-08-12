Capstone Green: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CEPL) on Wednesday reported profit of…

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CEPL) on Wednesday reported profit of $37,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Van Nuys, California-based company said it had net loss of 3 cents per share.

The maker of turbine systems for energy generation posted revenue of $24.9 million in the period.

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