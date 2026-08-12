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Capstone Green: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 12, 2026, 4:44 PM

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CEPL) on Wednesday reported profit of $37,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Van Nuys, California-based company said it had net loss of 3 cents per share.

The maker of turbine systems for energy generation posted revenue of $24.9 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CEPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CEPL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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