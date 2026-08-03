Capital Southwest: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $24.7 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $24.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $61 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSWC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSWC

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