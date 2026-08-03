Cabot: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported earnings of $6 million in its fiscal third…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported earnings of $6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.67 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $982 million in the period.

Cabot expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.