Brookdale: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $23.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The senior housing company posted revenue of $718.6 million in the period.

Brookdale shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.69, a rise of 90% in the last 12 months.

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