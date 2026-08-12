Brinker International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $131.1 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $131.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.99. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.07 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $3.07 per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $487 million, or $10.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.81 billion.

Brinker International expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.60 to $13.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.15 billion to $6.27 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EAT

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