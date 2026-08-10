BridgeBio Pharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Monday reported a loss of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Monday reported a loss of $152.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 64 cents per share.

The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $243.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $222.6 million.

BridgeBio Pharma shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $85, a climb of 82% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBIO

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