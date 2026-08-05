Braemar Hotels & Resorts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $9.6 million, or 13 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $711,000, or 1 cent per share.

The hotel owner posted revenue of $171 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.05. A year ago, they were trading at $2.14.

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