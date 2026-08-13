Boston Omaha: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Boston Omaha Corp. (BOC) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Boston Omaha Corp. (BOC) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The provider of real estate and business consulting services posted revenue of $22.2 million in the period.

Boston Omaha shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.26, a rise of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOC

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