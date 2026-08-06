Bob’s Discount Furniture: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Bob’s Discount Furniture Inc. (BOBS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $57.8…

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Bob’s Discount Furniture Inc. (BOBS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $57.8 million.

The Manchester, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 20 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The furniture retailer posted revenue of $619.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $620.5 million.

Bob’s Discount Furniture expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.63 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOBS

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