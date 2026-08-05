Blue Owl Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (OTF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (OTF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $154.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 30 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $338 million in the period.

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