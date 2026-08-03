Black Stone Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $106.4 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $106.4 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share.

The partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests posted revenue of $149 million in the period.

Black Stone Minerals shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.05, an increase of 20% in the last 12 months.

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