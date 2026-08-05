Black Hills: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $38.2 million.

The Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $452.8 million in the period.

Black Hills expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.45 per share.

Black Hills shares have climbed slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $71.72, an increase of 22% in the last 12 months.

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