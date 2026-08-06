BKV: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — BKV Corp. (BKV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $75.8 million. The Denver-based company…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — BKV Corp. (BKV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $75.8 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 46 cents per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $465.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $322.3 million.

BKV shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

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