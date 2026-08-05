BillionToOne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — BillionToOne Inc. (BLLN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.1…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — BillionToOne Inc. (BLLN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.1 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The developer of DNA molecular counting technology posted revenue of $109.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $108.8 million.

BillionToOne shares have climbed 83% since the beginning of the year.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLLN

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