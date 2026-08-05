BGSF: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $834,000 in its second quarter.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $834,000 in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $22.3 million in the period.

BGSF shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.64, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.

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