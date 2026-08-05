Beyond Meat: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $16.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had net loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring gains, came to 9 cents per share.

The plant-based meat company posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Beyond Meat said it expects revenue in the range of $60 million to $65 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 61 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.10.

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