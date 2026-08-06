Becton Dickinson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter…

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $377 million.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.23 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.14 per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $4.98 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.89 billion.

Becton Dickinson expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.62 to $12.72 per share.

Becton Dickinson shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 13%. The stock has decreased 3.5% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDX

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