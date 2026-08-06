BCE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $403.1 million. On…

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $403.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Verdun, Quebec-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The Canada’s largest telecommunications company posted revenue of $4.46 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.4 billion.

BCE shares have fallen slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCE

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