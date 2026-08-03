BCB Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $14.8…

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $14.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Bayonne, New Jersey, said it had a loss of 85 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $40 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.9 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.

BCB Bancorp shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 23% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCBP

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