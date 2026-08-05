Barrett: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $12.9…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $12.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 52 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The human resources management company posted revenue of $319.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.29 billion, matching Street forecasts.

Barrett shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.11, a decrease of nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBSI

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