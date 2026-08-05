Barings BDC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.3 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $65.2 million in the period.

Barings BDC shares have fallen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.42, a decline of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

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