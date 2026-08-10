Bain Capital Specialty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $14.1…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $14.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 44 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $62.3 million in the period.

Bain Capital Specialty shares have fallen almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.95, a decline of 15% in the last 12 months.

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