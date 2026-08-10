Babcock & Wilcox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Monday reported second-quarter net income…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $14.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The power generation equipment company posted revenue of $319.7 million in the period.

Babcock & Wilcox shares have risen 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.88, rising sixfold in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BW

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