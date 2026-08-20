Aurora Mobile: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Thursday reported profit of $284,000 in its…

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Thursday reported profit of $284,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The provider of mobile data services posted revenue of $14.9 million in the period.

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