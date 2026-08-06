Aurinia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $37.4…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $37.4 million.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $83.2 million in the period.

Aurinia shares have dropped almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.

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