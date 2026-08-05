Aura Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Aura Minerals Inc. (AUGO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Aura Minerals Inc. (AUGO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $217.7 million.

The Coconut Grove, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.15 per share.

The Canadian gold and copper production company posted revenue of $336 million in the period.

Aura Minerals shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $65.76, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

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