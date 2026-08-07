Atyr Pharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atyr Pharma Inc. (ATYR) on Friday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.
In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit 51 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $5.24.
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