ATN International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $167.3…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $167.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $10.71. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.10 per share.

The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $184.5 million in the period.

ATN International shares have risen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.01, an increase of 46% in the last 12 months.

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