Aspen Aerogels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.3 million…

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The maker of insulation products posted revenue of $49.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Aspen Aerogels said it expects revenue in the range of $65 million to $80 million.

Aspen Aerogels shares have increased 77% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 39% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASPN

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