Array Digital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (AD) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $358.7 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (AD) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $358.7 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $4.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to 64 cents per share.

The wireless telecommunications service provider posted revenue of $54.1 million in the period.

Array Digital expects full-year revenue in the range of $205 million to $215 million.

Array Digital shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 52% in the last 12 months.

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