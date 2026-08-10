Ark Restaurants: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported a loss of $347,000 in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported a loss of $347,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $40.9 million in the period.

Ark Restaurants shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.85, a drop of 15% in the last 12 months.

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