Arcturus Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.8 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.8 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.07 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares have fallen almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.02, a decline of 51% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCT

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