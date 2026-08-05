Arcosa: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $328.5 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $328.5 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $6.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $1.13 per share.

The provider of infrastructure-related products and services posted revenue of $658.7 million in the period.

Arcosa shares have increased 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $145.32, a rise of 71% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACA

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