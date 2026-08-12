Arbutus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARMINSTER, Pa. (AP) — WARMINSTER, Pa. (AP) — Arbutus Biopharma Corp. (ABUS) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $5.1…

WARMINSTER, Pa. (AP) — WARMINSTER, Pa. (AP) — Arbutus Biopharma Corp. (ABUS) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $5.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Warminster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.67. A year ago, they were trading at $3.35.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABUS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.