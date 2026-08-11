Aramark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $97.7 million.…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $97.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $5.06 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.95 billion.

Aramark shares have risen 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 41% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARMK

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