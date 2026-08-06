Apyx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.2 million…

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $13.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.16. A year ago, they were trading at $2.04.

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