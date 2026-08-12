Applied Aerospace: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Applied Aerospace & Defense Inc. (AADX) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Applied Aerospace & Defense Inc. (AADX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $154 million in its second quarter.

The Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of $1.04 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The aerospace and defense manufacturer posted revenue of $167.3 million in the period.

Applied Aerospace expects full-year revenue in the range of $670 million to $690 million.

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