Ampco-Pittsburgh: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.5 million,…

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Carnegie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The steel maker posted revenue of $102.9 million in the period.

Ampco-Pittsburgh shares have increased 63% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

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