American Superconductor: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AYER, Mass. (AP) — AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $9.5…

AYER, Mass. (AP) — AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $9.5 million.

The Ayer, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The wind turbine component maker posted revenue of $94.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, American Superconductor expects its per-share earnings to be 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $85 million for the fiscal second quarter.

American Superconductor shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $32.94, a fall of 41% in the last 12 months.

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