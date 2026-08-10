American Public Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Monday reported second-quarter net…

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $9.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Charles Town, West Virginia-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $171.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.8 million.

American Public Education expects full-year earnings to be $2.48 to $2.79 per share.

American Public Education shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $48.23, an increase of 62% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APEI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APEI

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