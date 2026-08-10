Amentum: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Amentum Holdings Inc. (AMTM) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $66…

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Amentum Holdings Inc. (AMTM) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $66 million.

The Chantilly, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.6 billion.

Amentum expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.8 billion to $13.95 billion.

Amentum shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $24.44, a decline of roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMTM

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