Amcor: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $389 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Warmley Bristol, Britain-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $6.4 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.11 billion, or $2.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.51 billion.

Amcor shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMCR

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