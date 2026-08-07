Alta Equipment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5…

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $475.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $485.4 million.

Alta Equipment shares have risen 60% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALTG

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